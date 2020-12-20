$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $30.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.17 billion to $31.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.08 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.42. 13,206,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

