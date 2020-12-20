QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the highest is $8.56 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $30.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.17 billion to $31.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.08 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,345,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,206,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

