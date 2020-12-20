Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $779.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.90 million and the lowest is $751.49 million. Align Technology reported sales of $649.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Align Technology stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.92. 896,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,134. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.81.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

