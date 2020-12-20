$779.34 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $779.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $649.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of ALGN traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $529.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,134. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $535.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.81.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.