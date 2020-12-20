BASIC Price Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $27.51 million and $28.14 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00778929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00173382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00364631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00116301 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,122,601,748 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.