aelf Price Tops $0.12 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. aelf has a market cap of $65.45 million and $15.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025191 BTC.

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

