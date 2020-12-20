Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits Market Cap of $570,695.19

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $570,695.19 and $980.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

