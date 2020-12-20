Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0788 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,228.09 or 1.00291648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00464686 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00642947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00140981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

