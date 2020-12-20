CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,842.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $16,842.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00145365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00776659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00174438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00116655 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 127,662,612 coins and its circulating supply is 123,662,612 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

