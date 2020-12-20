Hyper Speed Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $96,785.29 and $46.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00145365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00776659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00174438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00116655 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Token Profile