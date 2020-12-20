PressOne Trading Up 1.4% This Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $39,940.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00056134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00363737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025294 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

