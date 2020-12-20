CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $22.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,283. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
