CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $22.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,283. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.