Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $87,514.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00363002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.