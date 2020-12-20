WABnetwork Market Cap Tops $12,691.03 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $12,691.03 and $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00145166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00779558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00174199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117720 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

