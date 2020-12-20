Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $779.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.90 million and the lowest is $751.49 million. Align Technology reported sales of $649.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,286.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.81. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $535.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

