Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $30.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.17 billion to $31.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.08 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

QCOM traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,206,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock worth $25,442,926 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 129.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 42,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

