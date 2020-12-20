Contrasting Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) & Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Molina Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Molina Healthcare 0 2 10 0 2.83

Molina Healthcare has a consensus target price of $204.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Molina Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molina Healthcare is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Molina Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare 4.37% 43.16% 11.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Molina Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare $16.83 billion 0.71 $737.00 million $11.57 17.46

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

