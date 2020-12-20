Brokerages Expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sony reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sony.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $78,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $98.71. 1,289,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,612. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony (SNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.