Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Reaches $669.80 on Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $4.25 million and $20,070.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $669.80 or 0.02805408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00145166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00779558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00174199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117720 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,352 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

