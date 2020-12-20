Caspian Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00362578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

