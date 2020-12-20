$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $92.19. 2,752,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

