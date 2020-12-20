IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0204 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $243,479.77 and $161,106.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00778001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00175059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118048 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

