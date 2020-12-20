Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $246.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $954.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.40 million to $955.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,910,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,060,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $19,414,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.