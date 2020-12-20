$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $294,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 230,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

