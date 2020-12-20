Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.31 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

