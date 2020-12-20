PumaPay Trading Up 49.1% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $28,112.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025877 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinall and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

