Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi Global and CoinPlace. During the last seven days, Request has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Mercatox, KuCoin, Ethfinex, GOPAX, CoinPlace, DDEX, COSS, Coineal, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinExchange, WazirX and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

