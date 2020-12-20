Steem Trading Up 9.6% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and $3.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,856.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.33 or 0.01493639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00286352 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,700,497 coins and its circulating supply is 388,726,403 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

