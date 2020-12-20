ShipChain (SHIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 71.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $349.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00365609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025969 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

