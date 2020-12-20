Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

WLK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. 317,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

