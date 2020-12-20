OmiseGO Market Capitalization Hits $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00505741 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.