Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $578.06 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Dash has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $578.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.17 or 0.00470725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.01819542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,875,413 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

