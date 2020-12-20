Ethereum Classic Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00028164 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $780.59 million and approximately $932.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $648.59 or 0.02721857 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

