TRON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $874.31 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $874.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

