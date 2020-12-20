Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post sales of $139.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.80 million and the highest is $139.84 million. Trupanion posted sales of $105.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $498.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $632.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,396 shares in the company, valued at $579,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,313 shares of company stock worth $13,100,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.02. 979,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

