David Tokpay Kong Sells 15,000 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total value of C$42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,238.33.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$61,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$59,000.00.

GoldMining (TSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Thursday.

