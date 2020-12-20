Fire Lotto Trading Down 45.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $188,581.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00054493 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004879 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003798 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

