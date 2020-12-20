Bitcoin Interest Reaches Market Cap of $82,657.53 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 276.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 235.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $82,657.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00317908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.