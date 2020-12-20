Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $392,444.36 and approximately $20,407.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00367403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025934 BTC.

About Fortuna

FOTA is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

