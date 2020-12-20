Lition Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,456.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $198,456.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,691.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.70 or 0.02729693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00486568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.01498448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00649989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00317932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00078911 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

