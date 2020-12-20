EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $279,581.73 and approximately $523.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00146317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00785533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00171354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00371901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00118529 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.