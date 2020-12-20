ForTube Market Capitalization Achieves $8.71 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00367403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025934 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.