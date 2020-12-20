$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 661,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,541. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

