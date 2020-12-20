Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $579.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.30 million and the lowest is $577.85 million. Primerica posted sales of $530.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,659. Primerica has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.