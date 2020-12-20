NuBits (USNBT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $2.56 million and $2,688.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00145985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00788179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00170964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00076754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00118370 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USNBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.