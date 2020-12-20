Mooncoin Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $158.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,305,746,481 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

