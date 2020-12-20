Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report sales of $328.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 1,300,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $858.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.