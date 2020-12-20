$139.28 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $139.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.80 million and the highest is $139.84 million. Trupanion reported sales of $105.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $498.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.20 million to $499.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,313 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,381. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 979,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.87 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

