ZMINE Hits One Day Volume of $207.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $419,693.05 and approximately $207.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00055148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004895 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003798 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.