XYO (XYO) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $8,633.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00369663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025953 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.